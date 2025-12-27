403
Israeli soldier gets put under house arrest after Ramallah incident
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities have released a soldier accused of running over a Palestinian man while he was praying near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, placing him under house arrest following questioning, reports said Friday.
The incident came to light after a video circulated online showing a reservist striking a Palestinian man who was praying at the side of a road near the village of Deir Jarir. The soldier was released under strict conditions for five days, barred from approaching Deir Jarir, and prohibited from contacting anyone connected to the case.
Police are coordinating with the Israeli army in the ongoing investigation, which also involves allegations that the soldier fired his weapon inside the village. The army has confiscated his firearm and ended his military service “due to the seriousness of the incident.”
Local sources reported that the Palestinian victim sustained bruises, describing the incident as a deliberate act by an "illegal Israeli settler." The sources also noted that a group of settlers stormed the area and attacked Palestinian vehicles, while footage of the incident circulated widely on local platforms.
Since October 2023, Palestinian figures indicate that Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,103 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000. In a landmark ruling last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
