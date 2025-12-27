403
US voices concern over Cambodia-Thailand border violence
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday voiced concern over ongoing violence along the Cambodia-Thailand border during a phone call with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
According to the US State Department, Rubio emphasized President Donald Trump’s “desire for peace and the need to fully implement the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords.” He also reaffirmed that the United States is ready to support and facilitate discussions aimed at ensuring stability and peace between the two nations.
Hun Manet said on Telegram that the call focused on recent developments regarding the ceasefire and the implementation of the bilateral peace agreement. He reiterated Cambodia’s “firm commitment” to the Bangkok-Phnom Penh accord and expressed hope for continued efforts to resolve border disputes and achieve lasting peace.
The discussion follows the first round of military talks between Thailand and Cambodia held Wednesday in Chanthaburi province, which took place amid renewed fighting. The clashes, which began on December 8 following a border skirmish that injured two Thai soldiers, have left 96 people dead on both sides.
The initial meeting reportedly lasted under an hour and marked the first military engagement between the two countries since hostilities resumed. Negotiations are scheduled to continue on Friday.
Thai authorities reported that 23 soldiers and one civilian were killed, with an additional 41 civilians dying as collateral damage. Cambodia’s Interior Ministry confirmed 31 civilian deaths. The violence has displaced nearly one million people across both countries.
