Zelensky discusses peace deal with Finland ahead of US talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Finnish President Alexander Stubb held a phone conversation on Friday focused on preparations for forthcoming talks in the United States and the advancement of a draft framework intended to bring an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Following the call, Zelenskyy said that negotiations involving Kyiv and Washington are moving forward, stating: "Our teams – the Ukrainian and American negotiating teams – have made significant progress," according to a message he shared online.
He explained that substantial headway has been achieved in shaping security guarantees for Ukraine, alongside outlining strategies for postwar recovery and broader economic growth.
Zelenskyy stressed that diplomatic engagement continues at full pace despite the holiday period, emphasizing that "not a single day, not a single hour can be lost." He added that both he and Stubb agree sustained efforts are essential to safeguard lives and push diplomatic initiatives forward during this critical time.
Earlier on Friday, Zelenskyy confirmed plans to meet US President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday. The talks are expected to center on a proposed document aimed at resolving the conflict, along with discussions on security commitments and an economic arrangement. Zelenskyy said the meeting would examine a comprehensive, multi-layered peace framework.
Separately, Russian officials confirmed that Moscow and Washington have agreed to maintain communication regarding a possible settlement.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that representatives from the Russian and US presidential administrations had direct telephone contact after recent high-level discussions held in Miami.
According to Peskov, senior Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov spoke with White House officials about the draft peace proposal after Moscow reviewed information delivered by Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev. Dmitriev had previously met with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, according to reports.
Peskov had earlier indicated that President Vladimir Putin is currently reviewing the materials Dmitriev brought back and that Russia will convey its official position to Washington once the assessment is completed.
While US officials initially introduced a 28-point proposal to resolve the conflict, current negotiations appear to be centered on a streamlined 20-point framework. Peskov declined to provide details on Russia’s assessment of the document, cautioning that premature disclosure could "negatively affect the negotiation process."
