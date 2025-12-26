Tallsen Introduces Full Extension Synchronized Push To Open Undermount Drawer Slides, Expanding Its Concealed Hardware Portfolio

Tallsen Hardware (Zhaoqing) Co., Ltd. has announced the listing of its Full Extension Synchronized Push To Open Undermount Drawer Slides, further strengthening its position in the concealed hardware segment. The new models, namely, SL4395, SL4394, and SL4393, are available beginning December 2025 through the official Tallsen website.

Designed and produced in China, the newly listed undermount drawer slides reflect Tallsen's continued commitment to precision manufacturing and functional elegance. Built for modern living spaces, the slides combine synchronized full extension performance with push-to-open convenience, offering a seamless user experience that aligns with contemporary interior design preferences.

Precision Manufacturing and Scalable Production

The Full Extension Synchronized Push To Open Undermount Drawer Slides are manufactured using advanced production equipment, including stamping machines, bending machines, welding machines, and an automated assembly line. This integrated manufacturing system supports a monthly production capacity of 1.2 million sets, ensuring consistent output while maintaining stringent quality benchmarks.

Rigorous Quality Inspection and Performance Standards

Each slide undergoes comprehensive quality inspection and control procedures. The products are tested for 50,000 opening and closing cycles to validate long-term performance and durability. In addition, the slides are subjected to a 24-hour neutral salt spray test, with strict requirements allowing no red rust, reinforcing reliability in demanding household environments.

With a load-bearing capacity of 30 kilograms, the slides are engineered to support everyday storage needs across a wide range of furniture applications without compromising smooth operation.

Product Features and Design Advantages

Tallsen's concealed slide system is positioned as a premier solution in home hardware, integrating quiet operation, soft-close protection, and push-open functionality into a unified design. The silent operation contributes to tranquil living spaces, while the soft-close mechanism reduces impact and protects drawers from wear. The push-open feature enables efficient, hands-free access, enhancing convenience in daily use.

High-quality materials and expert craftsmanship support durability and long service life. The concealed installation creates a sleek, minimalist appearance that blends naturally with diverse interior styles, elevating the overall visual harmony of residential and commercial spaces.

Among the new offerings, the SL4395 Full Extension Synchronized Push To Open Undermount Drawer Slides feature a 3D iron switch and a concealed bottom-mount structure. This design supports a minimalist aesthetic and quieter operation while delivering robust drawer extension and smooth retraction. The one-touch rebound opening technology allows effortless access and reflects a balance of reliability, convenience, and refined design. These characteristics have positioned the system as an essential component in global luxury-lite cabinetry and mid-to-high-end furniture across developed markets in Europe and America.







Application Across Residential and Office Spaces

The Full Extension Synchronized Push To Open Undermount Drawer Slides are suited for a variety of application scenarios, including kitchen cabinets, wardrobe storage, living room furniture, and office desk drawers. Their concealed structure and synchronized movement make them adaptable to modern furniture layouts that emphasize clean lines and functional efficiency.

Company Background and Manufacturing Infrastructure

Tallsen operates within a modern industrial area spanning 30,000 square meters, supported by a 200-square-meter marketing center, a 1,000-square-meter product testing center, a 1,000-square-meter product experience exhibition hall, and a 3,000-square-meter logistics center. The company is backed by a professional marketing team of more than 100 personnel.

To learn more, visit Tallsen 's official website.

For any media or commercial inquiries, contact Tallsen at... or WhatsApp at +86 139 2989 1220.

Address: Building D-6D, Guangdong Xinki Innovation and Technology Park, No. 11, Jinwan South Road, Jinli Town, Gaoyao District, Zhaoqing City, Guangdong Province, P.R. China.

About Tallsen

Rooted in German precision manufacturing technology, Tallsen is dedicated to producing high-quality household hardware products. The company has fully passed Swiss SGS quality testing and TÜV certification and strictly adheres to European EN15338 and EN15570 standards to ensure product reliability and service life. Its product range covers metal drawer systems, hidden rails, slides, hinges, gas springs, and intelligent kitchen storage solutions, integrating creative design with life aesthetics to express distinctive spatial art.