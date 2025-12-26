War Update: 237 Clashes On Frontline, Pokrovsk And Lyman Sectors See Fiercest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to operational information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 22:00 on December 26, 2025, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Since the beginning of the day, there have been 237 combat clashes. The invaders carried out one missile and 56 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 147 glide bombs. In addition, Russians deployed 2,275 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,382 artillery strikes on our troops' positions and settlements,” the report states.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy assault attempts. The enemy also carried out two air strikes with four gulide bombs and conducted 86 artillery strikes, including one from a multiple-launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions nine times near Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipky, Starytsia, and toward Vilcha and Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops conducted 11 assault attempts, trying to break through Ukrainian positions near Pishchane, Kruhliakivka, and toward Petropavlivske, Novoplatonivka, and Kupiansk. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 31 times near Hrekivka, Novovodiane, Novoiehorivka, Novoselivka, Kopanky, Kolodiazi, Serednie, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zarichne, and toward Lyman and Drobysheve. Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling attacks in two locations.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attempted to break through eight times near Siversk and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled three attacks near Minkivka and toward Viroliubivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russians attacked 21 times, concentrating their efforts near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian units attempted 50 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Shakhove, Pankivka, Nikanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, and Dachne. Three clashes are ongoing. Ukrainian defenders are holding off the assaults, inflicting heavy losses – 100 invaders neutralized, 71 of them irreversibly. Ukrainian forces also destroyed four vehicles, 26 drones, two satellite communication terminals, a UAV control antenna, two command posts, an ammo and fuel depot, and hit an artillery system, an armored vehicle, a car, and six shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian forces stopped 13 enemy attacks near Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Tovste, Sichneve, Verbove, Vyshneve, Vorone, and Rybne, with three clashes ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy attempts to advance near Varvarivka, Solodke, and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian forces stopped six attacks near Mali Shcherbaky, Stepnohirsk, Stepove, and Mala Tokmachka, with two clashes still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske sector, no clashes have been recorded so far.

As reported, Ukrainian troops continue to hold positions in Myrnohrad, Donetsk region, with additional forces and equipment reinforcing the town's defense.