Watch: Van Rams Into Curb In Sharjah In Shocking Case Of Distracted Driving

A shocking video released by Sharjah Police on Friday (December 26), a white van is seen veering onto a curb as it crashed into a blue signage on the sidewalk, leaving clouds of smoke after striking the pavement.

The van seemed to have flipped after the accident, but clouds of smoke left in the accident's wake obscured visibility. The footage highlights how quickly a moment of reckless driving can spiral into a dangerous situation.

UAE authorities have repeatedly urged motorists to remain attentive and responsible behind the wheel, warning that reckless driving poses a serious threat to lives and road safety. Such behaviour can take may forms - from speeding and swerving to deliberately flouting traffic rules - and often leads to severe consequences.

Check out the video below, as shared by Sharjah Police:

Earlier this year, Sharjah introduced steep release fees for impounded vehicles. For reckless driving or offences such as riding motorcycles in restricted areas, vehicle owners must pay Dh20,000 to secure the release of an impounded vehicle. In cases of driving without a licence, the release fee rises to Dh30,000.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai have already implemented a Dh50,000 fine for reckless driving. In Ras Al Khaimah, penalties can reach up to Dh20,000, along with a three-month vehicle impoundment. If fines are unpaid and vehicles remain unclaimed after three months, they are auctioned.

These stringent measures aim to enhance road safety and deter reckless driving across the UAE.