QFA Concludes Elite Referees Camp In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Football Association (QFA) concluded its winter training camp for elite referees yesterday in Doha, wrapping up a week-long program designed to enhance technical, legal and practical skills.

The camp featured morning technical and legal lectures, evening physical training and on-field exercises, and interactive discussion sessions between referees and instructors.

These sessions focused on improving referees' readiness and ability to handle challenges in domestic and international matches.

At the closing ceremony, Hani Taleb Ballan, Chairman of QFA's Referees Committee, praised the referees for their discipline and commitment, emphasising the importance of continued focus and hard work during this critical stage of the season.

Ballan also announced a new player injury management mechanism for the Qatar Stars League, to be implemented in the second half of the season.

Following the latest IFAB guidelines, the system requires injured players to leave the field for one minute while receiving medical attention.