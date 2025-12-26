Turkiye Foils ISIS Plan For New Year's Eve Terrorist Attack

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Turkish authorities said they thwarted an attack that ISIS had intended to carry out during New Year celebrations, following a joint security operation conducted by Turkish intelligence in cooperation with the General Directorate of Security in the eastern province of Malatya.

Anadolu Agency reported that Turkish intelligence, in coordination with the General Directorate of Security, arrested an armed ISIS member who was preparing to attack during the New Year celebrations. The operation was scheduled to be carried out in Malatya Province in eastern Türkiye.

Turkish security sources said that investigations by Turkish intelligence services revealed that the member had been operating inside Turkiye and was seeking, whenever the opportunity arose, to move to conflict zones to join the group's ranks. Investigations also revealed that the member in question was planning to carry out a terrorist attack on New Year's Eve.

The sources added that the suspect had been in contact with numerous ISIS supporters inside and outside the country. They said that his location was identified through precise and sensitive intelligence work, and that a joint operation was conducted in coordination with the General Directorate of Security, resulting in his arrest in Malatya.