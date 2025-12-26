Tell Children About Puranic Heroes Not Batman, Superman: Chandrababu Naidu

MENAFN - IANS) Tirupati, Dec 26 (IANS) Children should be told stories of heroes from Puranas and not about Batman, Spiderman and Superman, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday while emphasising the need for connecting the younger generation with India's rich cultural heritage.

He said the children should be told about heroes from the Indian epics instead of Hollywood superheroes and characters like Batman, Spiderman and ironman.

Addressing the inaugural session of seventh Bharatiya Vijnan Sammelan, he urged parents and teachers and to share the stories of Puranic heroes like Ram, Krishna, Arjuna and Hanuman with children, highlighting their virtues, courage and wisdom.

He pointed out that understanding these epics helps the youth to differentiate between good and evil, instils moral values and fosters pride in India's timeless contributions to philosophy, ethics and governance.

The Chief Minister said the younger generation should also be told about 'Ram Rajya'.“We have the responsibility to tell them that Mahabharatha and Ramayana are greater than Avatar movie,” he said

The Chief Minister highlighted India's civilisational knowledge heritage and its path toward scientific and technological leadership.

He was joined by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union Minister of State, Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh and others.

The CM underscored the importance of preserving India's knowledge systems while advancing science and technology for the future. He stressed the need to protect and revive India's ancient knowledge traditions and expressed confidence that India would restore its historic scientific glory and continue to contribute meaningfully to global scientific progress.

Reflecting on ancient achievements, the CM referred to Indus valley civilisation's urban planning, the global spread of yoga, the foundations of Ayurveda, and renowned centres of learning such as Takshashila and Nalanda.

He recalled the contributions of great Indian thinkers including Aryabhata, Bhaskaracharya, Charaka, Dhanvantari, and Kautilya, describing them as enduring sources of inspiration.