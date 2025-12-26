403
Lesotho Cuisine Adds African Flavour To International Food Festival At 18Th Global Film Festival Noida 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The distinctive and wholesome flavours of the Kingdom of Lesotho were elegantly presented at the International Food Festival organised during the 18th Global Film Festival Noida 2025, creating a memorable cultural experience for national and international guests. The Lesotho cuisine pavilion was thoughtfully designed and curated by the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism, reflecting the country's rich food traditions and cultural identity.
The pavilion was formally inaugurated by Mr. Metsing Edsel Lemphane, Counsellor, High Commission of the Kingdom of Lesotho, who appreciated the initiative for highlighting African culinary heritage on a global platform. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President, Marwah Studios, stated that food festivals play a powerful role in cultural diplomacy, bringing nations closer by celebrating their traditions, stories, and values through taste and presentation.
Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Metsing Edsel Lemphane applauded AAFT and the Global Film Festival Noida for creating a prestigious international platform where countries like Lesotho can share their cultural richness with the world. He emphasized that such exchanges strengthen bilateral relations and foster deeper understanding between nations. The Lesotho cuisine showcase received warm appreciation from visitors and stood out as a symbol of global harmony and cultural unity at GFFN 2025.
