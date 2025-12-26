Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Six Districts Check

The Telangana Meteorological Department has announced that cold winds will persist for the next four days. However, it has warned that six districts may face disruptions and chaos due to the ongoing weather conditions.

Severe cold has gripped Telangana since early December, with low temperatures, dense fog, and chilly winds causing disruptions. The cold wave is expected to continue until the end of December, with temperatures gradually rising and normal conditions returning by January 2026.

The Hyderabad Met Centre has issued a forecast for December 26–29, highlighting districts expected to experience the lowest temperatures. Residents in severely cold areas are advised to stay cautious, especially during nighttime, to avoid health and safety issues.

Adilabad, Kamareddy, Asifabad, Mancherial, Medak, and Sangareddy are experiencing the lowest temperatures, ranging from 5–10°C. The severe cold is expected to persist for four days, prompting the authorities to issue an Orange Alert for these districts.

A Yellow Alert has been issued for districts like Hyderabad, where moderate temperatures of 11–15°C are expected, advising residents to remain cautious during the cold spell.

Remaining districts such as Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Nalgonda will experience normal minimum temperatures above 15°C. The cold will be mild, with conditions expected to improve and temperatures likely rising soon.

Over the next few days, Telangana's temperatures are expected to remain 3–4°C below normal. In Hyderabad, daytime skies will be clear, nights partly cloudy, and heavy fog is likely during the early morning hours.