Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Call With Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet

2025-12-25 11:00:41
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to express concern about the ongoing violence between Cambodia and Thailand. Secretary Rubio reiterated President Trump's desire for peace and the need to fully implement the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords. Secretary Rubio further reaffirmed that the United States is prepared to facilitate discussions to ensure peace and stability between Cambodia and Thailand.

U.S. Department of State

