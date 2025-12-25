Fire Rages At Russia's Temryuk Port After Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Radio Svoboda stated this in an article.

One of the images shows a fire at the port of Temryuk and smoke that reportedly stretched for more than 30 kilometers.

According to the operational headquarters of Russia's Krasnodar Territory, the fire area has expanded to 4,000 square meters, with nearly 100 personnel and 26 units of equipment involved in firefighting efforts.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Temryuk seaport in Russia's Krasnodar Territory and a military airfield near the city of Maykop on the night of December 25.

The Temryuk seaport is located in an Azov Sea bay on the Taman Peninsula. Russia uses it to support its armed forces. Various types of cargo pass through the port, including liquefied hydrocarbons and other petroleum products.

