Ukraine's Defense Forces Show How General Cherry AIR Interceptor Destroys Russian Drones
"Christmas beauty from the 39th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment: the General Cherry AIR interceptor effectively destroys Russian reconnaissance and strike drones," the video description says.Read also: Air defense forces destroy 106 Russian drones
As Ukrinform previously reported, by the end of the current year the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive three million FPV drones, which is almost 2.5 times more than were supplied to the AFU last year.
Photo: General Cherry FPV
