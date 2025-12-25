403
Kuwait PM Congratulates Libya On 74Th Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to Chairman of the Presidential Council of the sisterly State of Libya Dr. Mohamad Al-Menfi on the 74th anniversary of Libyan Independence Day. (end)
