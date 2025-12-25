Ministry Of Education And Higher Education Organizes Crisis Management Simulation Exercise
In a statement issued today, the ministry explained that the exercise aimed to test the efficiency of coordination and decision-making mechanisms, strengthen integration among relevant units, and raise the level of readiness to deal with emergency scenarios according to best practices. This ensures business continuity and efficient response under various circumstances.
During his chairmanship of the exercise, HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Nuaimi emphasized the importance of proactive preparation, building institutional capacities, and enhancing comprehensive readiness to face challenges. This aligns with the ministry's objectives and strengthens the effectiveness of the crisis management system.
