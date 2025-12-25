Azerbaijan's Khankendi Set To Host First“From Village To City” New Year Fair

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)For the first time in the liberated territories, the“From Village to City” New Year fair will be held in Azerbaijan's Khankendi on December 27-29, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture.

The event, orchestrated by Agrarian Supply and Procurement OJSC under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, is slated for execution in the urban core over a triad of days.

Farmers from various regions will bring products grown on their own farms to sell at the fair. The initiative aims to meet residents' needs for food and agricultural products ahead of the New Year and the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis. Visitors will have the opportunity to purchase fresh produce at affordable prices throughout the fair.

This year, similar fairs organized by the company have also been operating at multiple locations in Baku and in Sumgait, providing city residents with access to local agricultural products during the holiday season. The fair near the exit of the Ganjlik metro station opened on December 20, while the fairs at the exits of Baku's Ahmadli, Xalglar Dostlugu, Neftchilar, Gara Garayev, Nariman Narimanov, Elmler Akademiyasi, and Azadlig metro stations, as well as the fair near the former East Bazaar in Sumgayit, began operating today. The Ganjlik metro fair will continue serving visitors until December 30, while the other fairs will remain open until December 29.