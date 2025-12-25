United, Arsenal Intensify Pursuit Of Genk Star As Chelsea Make Early Transfer Contact

Manchester United and Arsenal have increased their efforts to sign Belgian teenager Konstantinos Karetsas, with Chelsea also entering the race. The 18‐year‐old midfielder, currently at KRC Genk, has become one of Europe's most talked‐about prospects, drawing attention from several leading clubs.

Reports indicate that both United and Arsenal have dispatched scouts regularly to Genk fixtures to monitor Karetsas' performances. Arsenal were even close to finalizing a deal worth around £38 million during the summer, underlining their strong interest. United, meanwhile, have kept consistent tabs on the youngster, assessing his reliability and development.

Chelsea are believed to have gone further than their rivals by initiating contact with Karetsas' representatives. The London club, pursuing a youth‐focused recruitment strategy, has made clear its intention to secure him for the long term. Chelsea had also sent scouts earlier this year to watch the midfielder in action, reinforcing their commitment to tracking his progress.

Karetsas has emerged as a central figure in Genk's attacking play. Known for his vision, passing range, creativity, and dribbling ability, he has quickly established himself as a key contributor despite his age. His rise has not gone unnoticed outside England, with interest reported from Germany and Italy. Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, and Napoli are among the clubs monitoring his situation.

Within the Premier League, Liverpool, Everton, and Newcastle United are also said to be in contention. The breadth of interest highlights Karetsas' growing reputation as one of the most promising young talents in European football.

For Arsenal, the pursuit of Karetsas fits their strategy of adding youthful creativity to their midfield. United's interest reflects their ongoing search for reliable playmakers to strengthen their squad. Chelsea's proactive approach, however, suggests they are determined to outpace rivals by securing early negotiations.

The competition for Karetsas is expected to intensify as the January window approaches. With multiple clubs across Europe showing intent, Genk face mounting pressure to decide whether to cash in on their prized asset or hold firm.