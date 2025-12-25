Azerbaijan Unveils Family Return Timeline For Aghdam City By 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 104 families are expected to be returned to Aghdam city this month, Fidan Mammadli, acting spokesperson for the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts, told reporters, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to her, the 2nd residential complex, commissioned in the city of Aghdam, covers more than 13 hectares and consists of 11 quarters.

She noted that 60 buildings were constructed within the complex.

''It has a total of 1,268 apartments: 114 one-room, 464 two-room, 536 three-room, and 154 four-room units. In December, 104 families (426 people) are scheduled to relocate, with an additional 1,164 families (4,772 people) expected from January through February 2026,'' she added.

Mammadli pointed out that the buildings are equipped with permanent water, electricity, and high-speed internet lines, while the apartments have heating and hot water.

"Extensive landscaping and construction work have been completed on the grounds, including nearly five kilometers of internal roads, sports and children's playgrounds, bicycle lanes, and underground and surface parking lots," she added.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for this complex in 2023. The head of state and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspected the progress of construction in the complex in February of this year.