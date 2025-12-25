In Christmas Homily, Pope Condemns 'Open Wounds' Of Gaza War

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Vatican City: Pope Leo XIV on Thursday condemned the "rubble and open wounds" left behind by wars, singling out the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza as he conducted his first Christmas homily.

"Fragile is the flesh of defenseless populations, tried by so many wars, ongoing or concluded, leaving behind rubble and open wounds," the pope said at the mass in St Peter's Basilica.

"How... can we not think of the tents in Gaza, exposed for weeks to rain, wind and cold," he said.



Star cast gears up for Doha challenge at World Rapid and Blitz Championships

Things to do this weekend in Qatar (December 25-27, 2025) Gold prices in Qatar rise by 3.22 percent during current week

Read Also