7Th Key Development Enables Regulated Crypto Payments For Real Estate Purchases In Dubai

The initiative puts 7th Key Development in the group of the early ones, who have embraced developer-friendly crypto payment infrastructure in Dubai

Published: Thu 25 Dec 2025, 10:24 AM

Partner Content



Share:













Follow on Google



Follow on WhatsApp Follow on Telegram

7th Key Development, a property developer based in Dubai, has introduced a regulated cryptocurrency payment system that gives real estate buyers the ability to make digital currency transactions instantly. This initiative marks the initial movement to enhance the participation of cryptocurrencies in the real estate sector of Dubai, as it enables direct on-chain property transactions using stablecoins such as USDT and USDC.

The recently launched technology utilises a VARA-approved payment gateway which not only ensures full compliance with the regulations but also gives access to immediate and borderless settlement for worldwide investors. The blockchain outrightly processes the transactions which in turn implies that the whole process is out in the open with constant monitoring, immediate confirmation, and that the normal costs and delays that go hand in hand with international payments are totally eliminated.

By introducing stablecoin-based payments, 7th Key Development's objective is to simplify the process of purchasing for overseas investors who prefer transaction methods that are faster and more efficient. The use of licensed rails ensures that the funds flow directly from the buyer's wallet to the developer, while also providing the highest quality audit trail and custody protection for institutional investors.

Commenting on the development, Rose Anwar, CEO of 7th Key Development, said the move reflects evolving investor expectations.“Web3 users expect speed, transparency, and certainty. With regulated crypto infrastructure now in place, Dubai real estate transactions can move at the pace of blockchain - verified, settled, and secured in minutes rather than weeks,” she said.

Nuwan Karunanayake, general manager of 7th Key Development, pointed out the compliance-driven methodology that was behind the deployment.“This solution was engineered with regulation at its core. Every transaction is verified through a licensed partner, protected by institutional custody, and supported by clear audit trails. Blockchain recording enables real-time validation while maintaining strong oversight for regulators, brokers, and buyers alike,” he said.

The initiative puts 7th Key Development in the group of the early ones, who have embraced developer-friendly crypto payment infrastructure in Dubai. This is in line with the broader plan of the emirate to promote tokenised assets, blockchain transactions, and regulated digital finance frameworks.

The company keeps a Legal Entity Identifier (LEI: 984500CD8C1C3A884731) to boost transparency and trust with banking partners and international counterparties. This enables quicker KYC, KYB, and real asset due diligence processes, especially for institutional and cross-border investors. The crypto checkout system is completely incorporated into the company's customer journey, which means that now buyers all over the world can make property payments without depending on traditional banking methods. For brokers and investors, this means shorter sales cycles, less operational friction, and more trust at the closing stage.

Main advantages for buyers consist of instant settlement with on-chain proof, acceptance of USDT and USDC via a VARA-licensed gateway, and strong AML, KYC, KYT, and KYB compliance controls backed by institutional custody and reconciliation procedures.

Concluding on the broader vision, Rose said:“Dubai is setting global standards for digital innovation. Our responsibility as developers is to make that future accessible - securely, transparently, and instantly.”

For all inquiries and official communications, please reach the team at 7th Key Development at or +971 52 32 77 770.