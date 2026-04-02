IFL 2025-26: Niraj Kumar Shines As Namdhari Hold Dempo To Draw

MENAFN - IANS) Margao (Goa), April 2 (IANS) Khangembam Bidyashagar Singh's first-half equaliser and a series of outstanding saves by goalkeeper Niraj Kumar helped Namdhari FC hold Dempo SC to a 1-1 draw in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Thursday.

Dempo took an early lead through Marcus Joseph's penalty in the ninth minute, but Bidyashagar capitalised on a defensive lapse to restore parity in the 31st, as Namdhari held firm under sustained pressure to earn a valuable away point.

The result leaves Dempo SC ninth on the table with three points, while Namdhari FC move to seventh with six. Bidyashagar Singh was named Player of the Match for his crucial contribution.

The hosts dominated the early exchanges and were rewarded in the ninth minute when they were awarded a penalty after a challenge by Namdhari defender Lamine Moro on Kapil Hoble inside the box. Captain Marcus Joseph stepped up and calmly converted to give Dempo the lead.

Dempo continued to press forward in search of a second goal, but Namdhari goalkeeper Niraj Kumar produced a brilliant save in the 22nd minute to deny Joseph.

Despite the pressure and plethora of attacks from Dempo, Namdhari found their equaliser against the run of play in the 31st minute. Bidyashagar Singh reacted quickest to a loose ball following a defensive error by the Dempo keeper Ashish Sibi, slotting home to make it 1-1 heading into the break.

The second half saw Dempo create several chances, but they were repeatedly denied by a resolute Namdhari defence and an inspired Niraj Kumar. Richmond Kwasi Owusu came close on multiple occasions, including a header that narrowly missed the target late in the game.

Dempo pushed hard in stoppage time and created a couple of golden opportunities, but Niraj produced crucial saves, including one from a set-piece effort and another from a close-range header, to ensure the scores remained level.

Namdhari FC held firm to secure a hard-fought draw, with Niraj Kumar's heroics proving decisive in denying Dempo all three points.