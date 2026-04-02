ECI Asks NIA To Probe Attack On Judicial Officers In Bengal (Second Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Acting on the directions of the Supreme Court, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has written to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) requesting it to conduct an inquiry into the recent incident in West Bengal's Malda district where judicial officers deputed for electoral roll revision work were allegedly gheraoed and attacked.

In a communication addressed to the Director General of the NIA, the poll panel referred to the apex court's order passed in a suo motu writ petition concerning the safety and security of judicial officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

“I am directed to refer to the order dated 02.04.2026 of the Hon'ble Supreme Court... in respect of gherao of seven judicial officers involved in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by anti-social elements at the BDO office in the Kaliachowk area of Malda district,” the Secretary to the ECI stated in the letter.

“In this regard, I am directed to request that the necessary inquiry/investigation into the matter be conducted, and a preliminary inquiry report be submitted directly to the Hon'ble Court,” the letter added.

The development comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday took serious exception to the incident, terming it a“brazen attempt” to browbeat the judiciary and a direct challenge to its authority.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant had directed the ECI to entrust the probe to an independent agency and sought a preliminary report, while also issuing a series of directions to ensure the safety of judicial officers and the smooth conduct of the SIR process.

The apex court took suo motu cognisance of the incident after receiving a report from the Calcutta High Court and flagged the“conspicuous inertia” of the local administration and police in responding to the situation.

The matter is scheduled to be taken up again on April 6, when compliance reports are to be submitted before the Supreme Court.

Earlier, information from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, had indicated that the CBI would probe the matter.

It is learnt that the NIA team is likely to reach West Bengal on Friday and begin the investigation immediately.

On Wednesday, seven judicial officers, including three women, were held hostage inside a block office at Kaliachak in Malda district by a group of voters whose names had been deleted during the process of judicial adjudication under the“logical discrepancy” category.

At around 1 a.m. on Thursday, a large police contingent led by senior district officials reached the spot, dispersed the protesters, rescued the judicial officers, and escorted them to a safe location. They had been gheraoed for around nine hours.

There were also reports that, even while being shifted to a safe location after their rescue, an attempt was made to attack the convoy.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya alleged that the Kaliachak incident was pre-planned.

“This is not a public outrage by local people. This is a pre-planned event. An attempt is being made to separate North Bengal from South Bengal. The demographics of the border areas are changing,” he said.

He also claimed that there is a conspiracy to occupy India without a war. Murshidabad and Malda are being used as epicentres.

“Fake notes are being spread,” he said.

Bhattacharya also alleged that Lashkar militants were arrested who admitted to staying in West Bengal.

“During the COVID-19 period, militant groups have set up modules in Cooch Behar. They have been spread in various parts of West Bengal,” Bhattacharya said.