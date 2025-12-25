Watch: Navi Mumbai Airport Begins Operations With Arrival Of Indigo Flight

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) in India's Maharashtra commenced its airside operations today with the arrival of its first commercial flight. The aircraft was accorded a ceremonial water cannon salute on arrival.

The inaugural arrival, IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru, touched down at 08:00 hrs and was welcomed with the traditional water salute. This was followed by the airport's first departure IndiGo flight 6E882 to Hyderabad, which took off at 08:40 hrs, completing NMIA's inaugural arrival and departure cycle, ANI reported.

Sharing real-time updates on social media, Adani Group wrote, "A new era for Indian aviation takes shape. After years of planning and execution, Navi Mumbai International Airport stands ready to welcome its first flight. Built to serve 90 million passengers annually by the final phase, NMIA is set to unlock new possibilities not just for Mumbai, but for the entire nation."

The NMIA also celebrated the opening with a drone show on Christmas eve. The night sky came alive with striking aerial formations, from a blooming lotus and lotus-inspired interiors to the airport logo.

Akasa Air and IndiGo opened bookings last month, connecting Navi Mumbai to four and ten destinations, respectively. Akasa Air will connect Navi Mumbai to four destinations initially - Delhi, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Goa (Mopa). IndiGo will fly to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangalore and Nagpur.

Air India Express also began their services at the NMIA on day one, bringing direct connectivity to Bengaluru and Delhi.

The Navi Mumbai airport will create a dual-airport system for the country's financial capital, enabling the decongestion of Mumbai airport and enhancing the overall passenger experience. The NMIA will handle 90 million passengers annually once fully completed.

By 2032, Mumbai's two airports - Navi Mumbai and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) - will handle between 140 million and 160 million passengers annually. These two airports will place Mumbai along with global aviation hubs such as Dubai, New York, and London, which have twin airport models.