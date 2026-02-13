Healthcare Costs Push Prices Higher In Georgia
On an annual basis, prices rose by 8.3%, adding 0.68% to the country's total inflation of 4.8%. The main drivers were higher costs for:
-
hospital services - 9%,
medical products, appliances and equipment - 8.3%,
outpatient services - 7.7%.
Earlier, the Dutch ING Group and local investment bank Galt & Taggart published similar forecasts, with both expecting average annual inflation to settle at 3% in 2026 as temporary price pressures from food and healthcare recede.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment