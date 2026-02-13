Healthcare Costs Push Prices Higher In Georgia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Healthcare prices in Georgia increased by 2.4% month-on-month in January 2026, contributing 0.2% to the overall monthly inflation, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

On an annual basis, prices rose by 8.3%, adding 0.68% to the country's total inflation of 4.8%. The main drivers were higher costs for:



hospital services - 9%,

medical products, appliances and equipment - 8.3%, outpatient services - 7.7%.

Earlier, the Dutch ING Group and local investment bank Galt & Taggart published similar forecasts, with both expecting average annual inflation to settle at 3% in 2026 as temporary price pressures from food and healthcare recede.