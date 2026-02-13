Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Healthcare Costs Push Prices Higher In Georgia

Healthcare Costs Push Prices Higher In Georgia


2026-02-13 09:04:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Healthcare prices in Georgia increased by 2.4% month-on-month in January 2026, contributing 0.2% to the overall monthly inflation, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

On an annual basis, prices rose by 8.3%, adding 0.68% to the country's total inflation of 4.8%. The main drivers were higher costs for:

  • hospital services - 9%,
  • medical products, appliances and equipment - 8.3%,
  • outpatient services - 7.7%.

Earlier, the Dutch ING Group and local investment bank Galt & Taggart published similar forecasts, with both expecting average annual inflation to settle at 3% in 2026 as temporary price pressures from food and healthcare recede.

MENAFN13022026000187011040ID1110740045



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search