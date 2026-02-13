Babul Supriyo Reflects On The Changing Role Of Female Singers: Male Singers Sing In High Octave...

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Singer Babul Supriyo opened up about the ongoing disparity between male and female singers in the music industry.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, he shared that the male singers these days sing in such a high octave that the female singers are forced to lower their voices.

When asked about the changing dynamics in the music industry, Babul Supriyo went on to share, "The male singers are singing in such a high octave that sometimes the female singers, who are extremely talented, are left with no choice but to sing in a low octave. In this, sometimes the actual voice quality ends up suffering. Today, there has come a major change in playback singing. For a lot of songs, there is no lip-syncing; it is all playing in the background."

He further gave an example of Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" from "Titanic", which is used as background music and not as a playback.

During the conversation, Babul Supriyo further reacted to Arijit Singh's decision to step away from playback singing.

He believes that we should all have faith in Arijit, as he must have put a lot of thought behind his decision to retire from playback singing.

Speaking to IANS, Babul Supriyo advised all to just wait for what Arijit has in store for us.

He told IANS, "I believe he (Arijit) is an intelligent guy. He is an intense, extremely talented, and one of the best singers we have ever had. So, someone who can express his craft in such a beautiful way, it is not like he will not be able to convert his feelings into actions. So, definitely, he has put a lot of thought behind his decision."

"What is important is for us to not create noise about it but to quietly wait and see what new things we are going to see from him in the future because we all love him, that is what it is," Supriyo added.