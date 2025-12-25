AURAK Chalks Out Strategy To Become The North Star University Of Northern Emirates

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Goal: make curricula well-rounded, future-focused, and aligned with the evolving needs of students and the global workforce

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, December, 2025: Building on its remarkable growth in a short span of time, the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has chalked out an ambitious three-year strategic plan aimed at positioning AURAK as the North Star University of the Northern Emirates.

The plan, aligned with Ras Al Khaimah's rapid transformation into a rising tourism and investment destination, was unveiled at the university's first strategy retreat recently. The core of the new strategy is 'To prepare future leaders through transformational, student-centered education that bridges academia and industry, advancing research and innovation to drive lasting societal impact.'

“In an era in which new technologies are making conventional approaches obsolete, the field of higher education is among those critically challenged to reinvent itself,” said Professor Bassam Alameddine, President of AURAK.“The North Star university strategy has been specifically created to meet that challenge. It underlines our commitment to excellence, innovation, and societal impact as we work collectively to shape a university of distinction for the region and beyond.”

A core component of the strategy is to ensure that the curricula remains well-rounded, future-focused, and aligned with the evolving needs of students and the global workforce. This includes embedding the latest pedagogical tools, strengthening experiential learning, and providing a powerful blend of technical competencies and soft skills that truly future-proof new graduates.

Additionally, AURAK's new vision is aligned with the UAE Education Strategy 2030 which aims to enhance the education system by focusing on quality, inclusivity, and innovation to prepare future generations for the workforce and societal needs.

The university's growth trajectory is also aligned with Ras Al Khaimah's dramatic transformation into an investment powerhouse, with dozens of headline-making hospitality projects under construction or in the pipeline. According to RAK Tourism Development Authority figures, the emirate witnessed 12% plus growth in tourism revenues in 2024, and 15% rise in MICE visitors. It attracted 1.28 ‬million visitors in the same year, ‬and is on track to touch 3.5 ‬million by 2030. ‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah:The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a public, non-profit university offering a comprehensive portfolio of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education, innovation, and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens and leaders in their fields. Through strategic partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides unparalleled opportunities for international exposure, research collaboration, and real-world learning.