Bear Grylls Explorers Camp Reopens On Jebel Jais

Ras Al Khaimah, December 2025 – Located at Jebel Jais, the UAE's premier mountain destination, Bear Grylls Explorers Camp is set to safely welcome guests back following the completion of precautionary maintenance and comprehensive safety assessments.

Operations were temporarily paused in line with Jebel Jais' uncompromising commitment to guest safety and operational excellence. This period allowed specialist teams to assess terrain conditions after recent rainfall and carry out essential maintenance work. With these measures now complete, the camp will reopen with its signature adventure-led experiences, delivered to the highest standards of safety and professionalism.

As the region's first and only outdoor survival experience inspired by Bear Grylls, the camp is uniquely positioned on the dramatic cliffs of Jebel Jais, providing hands-on training in survival skills, outdoor confidence-building, and adventure experiences rooted in courage, resilience, and self-discovery. Each activity is delivered with strict safety protocols and guided by experienced, qualified instructors.

Reopening follows a careful, phased approach to ensure all facilities, training areas, and guest experiences meet the highest safety standards at Jebel Jais. Guests are advised to follow official channels for the latest updates and operational information.

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp looks forward to welcoming individuals, families, schools, and corporate teams back to the mountain to step outside the ordinary and reconnect with nature through safe, purposeful adventure.

About Bear Grylls Explorers Camp:

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp is the region's first and only outdoor survival experience inspired by the legendary Bear Grylls himself. Located on the dramatic cliffs of Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, our camp offers hands-on training in survival skills, adventure sports, and outdoor confidence-building-all guided by Bear's philosophy of courage, resilience, and self-discovery.

Whether you're new to the outdoors or a seasoned explorer, we welcome individuals, families, schools, and corporate teams to step outside the ordinary and into the wild.

About Visit Jebel Jais (VJJ):

Soaring high above the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, Jebel Jais is the UAE's highest peak and one of its most extraordinary destinations, a place where life comes together. A natural wonder reimagined for modern explorers, it invites thrill seekers, nature lovers and families to experience the magic of the mountains through the pillars of Educate, Energise and Escape. Every experience celebrates adventure, wellness and connection with nature, creating moments that inspire and uplift.

From record-breaking adventures to tranquil moments in nature, every visit to Jebel Jais tells a new story. Feel the rush on Jais Flight, the world's longest zipline, glide across the peaks on the Jais Sky Tour, or embrace the wild at the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp. For unforgettable dining, 1484 by Puro and Red Rock BBQ serve world-class cuisine with equally breathtaking views.