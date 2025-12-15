403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Oxfam chief resigns after review finds serious issues with her behavior
(MENAFN) Oxfam GB’s chief executive, Dr Halima Begum, has been removed from her position following an independent review that uncovered "serious issues" with her behaviour and decision-making.
The charity’s trustees described Dr Begum’s role as "untenable" due to an "irretrievable breakdown in its trust and confidence" in her ability to lead. Reports indicated that roughly 70 staff members had petitioned for an investigation into her conduct, and several employees resigned after conflicts with her.
Dr Begum had held the role for nearly two years. The review, commissioned by the board, examined "concerns raised about the leadership, conduct and approach" of Dr Begum, according to the charity. It was conducted between November and December 2025 by a legal firm and drew on testimonies from 32 current and former colleagues, along with documentary evidence.
The investigation found "serious issues in the CEO's leadership behaviour and her decision making, including breaches of organisational processes and values, and inappropriate interference into safeguarding and integrity investigations." Following the findings, Dr Begum has already left the organisation.
Jan Oldfield, Oxfam’s chief supporter officer for more than four years, will serve as acting chief executive. Acting co-chairs Nana Afadzinu and Dame Annie Hudson said their immediate focus is to provide "stability" for staff and "rebuild confidence" across the charity. "The Board has taken immediate steps to strengthen oversight and reinforce organisational processes, and work is already underway to address the recommendations in the report," they added.
Dr Begum’s exit comes after a challenging year for Oxfam. Recent figures revealed that profits from its shops had fallen by two-thirds over the past three years, and the charity made 250 of its 2,100 UK staff redundant earlier in the year to save £10.2 million ($13.6 million). At the time, Dr Begum said the decline was due to the charity's work taking place "against a backdrop of deep uncertainty, rising inflation and a cost-of-living crisis."
The charity’s trustees described Dr Begum’s role as "untenable" due to an "irretrievable breakdown in its trust and confidence" in her ability to lead. Reports indicated that roughly 70 staff members had petitioned for an investigation into her conduct, and several employees resigned after conflicts with her.
Dr Begum had held the role for nearly two years. The review, commissioned by the board, examined "concerns raised about the leadership, conduct and approach" of Dr Begum, according to the charity. It was conducted between November and December 2025 by a legal firm and drew on testimonies from 32 current and former colleagues, along with documentary evidence.
The investigation found "serious issues in the CEO's leadership behaviour and her decision making, including breaches of organisational processes and values, and inappropriate interference into safeguarding and integrity investigations." Following the findings, Dr Begum has already left the organisation.
Jan Oldfield, Oxfam’s chief supporter officer for more than four years, will serve as acting chief executive. Acting co-chairs Nana Afadzinu and Dame Annie Hudson said their immediate focus is to provide "stability" for staff and "rebuild confidence" across the charity. "The Board has taken immediate steps to strengthen oversight and reinforce organisational processes, and work is already underway to address the recommendations in the report," they added.
Dr Begum’s exit comes after a challenging year for Oxfam. Recent figures revealed that profits from its shops had fallen by two-thirds over the past three years, and the charity made 250 of its 2,100 UK staff redundant earlier in the year to save £10.2 million ($13.6 million). At the time, Dr Begum said the decline was due to the charity's work taking place "against a backdrop of deep uncertainty, rising inflation and a cost-of-living crisis."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment