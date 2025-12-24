Illegally 'Earned' UAH 17M: Case Of Former Logistics Forces Official Sent To Court

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) stated this on its website.

During the investigation, DBR officers, in close cooperation with the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP), conducted lifestyle monitoring of the former official.

"The former serviceman acquired assets worth more than UAH 17 million during 2023 and 2024. These include 14 land plots in the Kyiv region, an apartment, TOYOTA TUNDRA, SKODA OCTAVIA, and HYUNDAI TUCSON vehicles, as well as domestic government bonds issued by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine," the statement said. It was also established that in 2023 the suspect acquired another land plot and a house in Kyiv region with a total value exceeding UAH 5 million.

All of these assets were registered in his name and in the names of close associates.

Belarusian KGB agent, who collected data on defense of northern border, sentenced to 15 years in prison

The NACP analyzed the income and expenditures of the former serviceman's family and relatives and determined that it was impossible to acquire the specified property through lawful income.

In addition, during a search of the suspect's residence, weapons and ammunition were found that were stored without the permit required by law.

The former serviceman is charged with illegal enrichment and illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives (Article 368-5 and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrinform previously reported, a former official of the State Emergency Service Main Directorate in Zaporizhzhia region, who is on trial for organizing a fuel embezzlement scheme, was also notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment amounting to nearly UAH 13 million.

