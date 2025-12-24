Electric Air Freshener Market Size To Reach USD 7.04 Billion By 2030, Driven By Smart Home Adoption, Indoor Air Quality Awareness, And Eco-Friendly Formulations

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Electric Air Freshener Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the electric air freshener market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Electric Air Freshener Market Overview

The global electric air freshener market size is witnessing steady growth as consumers increasingly prefer automated and consistent home fragrance solutions over manual alternatives. The electric air freshener market size was valued at USD 5.06 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 7.04 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.82% during 2025 - 2030. This growth is supported by rising awareness of indoor air quality, increasing urbanization, and higher adoption of electric and smart home devices across residential and commercial spaces.

Key Trends Shaping the Electric Air Freshener Market

Rising Focus on Indoor Air Quality and Wellness

Growing awareness of indoor air pollution and its health impact is a key factor supporting demand for electric air fresheners. Consumers are increasingly concerned about exposure to airborne pollutants and unpleasant odors in enclosed spaces such as homes, offices, and hospitality settings. Electric air fresheners offer controlled fragrance delivery without the combustion byproducts or aerosol propellants associated with traditional formats.

Smart Features and Connected Home Integration

The integration of smart technologies is strengthening the appeal of electric air fresheners. App-controlled and connected devices allow users to adjust fragrance intensity, schedule usage, and personalize scent routines based on time of day or occupancy. Compatibility with smart home ecosystems and voice assistants further enhances convenience.

Sustainability and Eco-Conscious Product Preferences

Environmental concerns are influencing purchasing decisions in the electric air freshener market. Consumers are showing interest in refillable devices, energy-efficient systems, and products that use natural or plant-based fragrance formulations. Manufacturers are responding by reducing single-use plastics, improving refill longevity, and offering clearer ingredient transparency.

Growing Interest in Aromatherapy-Based Solutions

Electric air fresheners that support aromatherapy applications are seeing increased demand. Scents such as lavender, citrus, eucalyptus, and peppermint are associated with relaxation, focus, and stress reduction. As awareness of mental well-being grows, consumers are incorporating aromatherapy-oriented products into daily routines.

Electric Air Freshener Market Segmentation Overview

By Operation Mode



Plug-In

Battery-Operated Smart/App-Controlled

By End-User



Residential Commercial

By Distribution Channel



Offline Channels Online Channels

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape and Key Players



Procter & Gamble Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited Newell Brands Inc.

Conclusion

The global electric air freshener market is on a steady growth path through 2030, supported by changing consumer lifestyles, increased awareness of indoor air quality, and rising adoption of smart home solutions. Demand from residential users remains strong, while commercial applications continue to expand as businesses prioritize clean and pleasant indoor environments. Sustainability considerations and interest in aromatherapy are further shaping product development and consumer choice.

Industry Related Reports:

Car Air Freshener Market - The Car Air Freshener Market Report is Segmented by Product Type (Hanging Air Fresheners, Vent Clip Air Fresheners, Spray/Aerosol Air Fresheners, Gel-Based Air Fresheners, and More), Category (Mass, Premium), Distribution Channel (Offline Retail Stores, Online Retail Stores), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa).

Air Fresheners Market - The Air Fresheners Market Report is Segmented by Product Type (Sprays, Diffuser, Electric Air Freshener, Candle Air Freshener, and Other Product Types), Ingredient (Conventional/Synthetic and Natural/Organic), End User (Residential and Commercial), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Air Care Market - The Global Air Care Market Report is Segmented by Product Type (Carpet Fresheners, Odor Neutralizers, Refrigerator Fresheners, Waste Bin Fresheners, Air Purifying/Ionizing Devices, and More), by Application (Household and Commercial Spaces), and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.