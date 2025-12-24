LONGER Eprint: World's First All-In-One Printer Supporting Both UV & DTF Is Now The No. 1 Kickstarter Live Project

MENAFN - GetNews) With the launch of ePrint, LONGER has become the first brand to integrate UV and DTF printing technologies into a single desktop-class device. As the world's first home-use All-in-One printer supporting both UV & DTF, ePrint officially debuted on Kickstarter on November 25, 2025. The project reached its $50,000 funding goal within just 60 seconds and surpassed $1 million in 45 minutes, and has currently become the #1 top-ranked project on Kickstarter in terms of funds raised among live campaigns.







LONGER ePrint is the world's first desktop-class All-in-One printer to support both UV and DTF dual-process output. Through a key technological upgrade, LONGER added full native DTF ink support to its existing UV printing architecture, enabling ePrint to stably deliver both UV and DTF printing workflows on a single platform maintaining high-precision UV printing on rigid and semi-flexible materials such as glass, metal, acrylic, and leather, ePrint further expands into T-shirt and textile customization, allowing a single device to cover the complete production workflow for both product decoration and apparel printing across multiple materials.







Key Features Overview

1. Native Desktop Integration of UV & DTF Printing

Built on its original UV architecture, ePrint adds native support for DTF inks, allowing both printing processes to operate stably within a single system over long-term use. This dual-process integration significantly increases workflow flexibility while reducing the need for multiple machines.

With DTF functionality, ePrint extends beyond traditional UV printing on rigid and semi-flexible materials to support T-shirts, apparel, and home textile customization. DTF printing uses water-based inks combined with transfer film and hot-melt powder, enabling high opacity and strong adhesion on dark fabrics without pre-treatment.

2. Powerful Print Engine & Automated Maintenance System

ePrint features a dual-printhead architecture with a 12-channel ink system, delivering enhanced printing speed, color flexibility, and multi-layer output capability. Its intelligent automatic maintenance system continuously circulates white ink to prevent sedimentation, performs periodic nozzle flashing, and automatically flushes printheads with ink-without user intervention. This closed-loop design minimizes clogging, maintains ink flow, and ensures consistent performance even during intensive production cycles.







3. True 3D Texture & High-Gap Printing Capability

The LONGER ePrint series goes beyond conventional 2D UV printing to deliver true 3D textured effects. Using precise UV layer-stacking technology, print height can reach up to 60 mm, creating realistic depth, shadow, and tactile finishes. Both models feature an industry-leading 10 mm high-gap jetting capability, enabling accurate droplet placement on curved, cylindrical, embossed, or irregular surfaces without banding, ghosting, or ink overflow-ideal for cosmetic bottles, decorative packaging, and electronic enclosures.

4. Open Ink Architecture & Flexible Cost Management

ePrint adopts an open ink architecture, supporting a wide range of third-party UV and DTF inks to maximize workflow and cost flexibility. Users may choose LONGER original inks for optimized color accuracy or compatible inks for cost control and custom formulations. Support for low-migration inks also enables applications in packaging and food-related industries.

5. High Resolution & AI-Driven Workflow Automation

A 1440 DPI high-resolution imaging engine delivers fine detail and accurate color reproduction across 300+ materials, including wood, metal, glass, plastics, ceramics, and textiles. Combined with AI-assisted workflows, ePrint supports image generation, background removal, text-to-logo creation, sketch enhancement, dual-laser positioning, and automated batch production-streamlining the entire process from design to print while expanding creative freedom and efficiency.

Expandable Accessories for Multi-Scenario Applications

To accommodate a wide range of creative and production needs, the ePrint series supports multiple professional expansion modules. The rotary module enables 360° cylindrical printing, making it suitable for curved surfaces such as cups and bottles. The laminator adds scratch-resistant and waterproof protective layers, offering gloss, matte, frosted, and foil stamping (gold/silver) finishes, while also enabling the production of transfer stickers roll-to-roll system supports continuous printing on flexible materials such as leather and films, while the conveyor belt system is designed for automated batch production, featuring AI-assisted inspection and batch filling capabilities. Together, these accessories allow ePrint to handle flat, curved, and flexible substrates, supporting diverse production scenarios ranging from DIY creation to high-efficiency studios and commercial applications.

Printhead & Ink Configuration

The standard ePrint model features dual printheads with 12 channels for maximum stability and versatility:

Printhead 1: Dedicated to UV inks, supporting soft/medium/hard UV, embroidery-effect inks, and fluorescent inks

Printhead 2: Flexible channels configurable for either UV or DTF inks; once selected, switching is not recommended to ensure long-term reliability

The ePrint SE model uses a single 6-channel printhead, optimized for high-precision UV printing on rigid materials-ideal for individual creators and small studios seeking simplicity and efficiency.

DTF & UV Cleaning Kits for Long-Term Reliability

To ensure long-term system stability, LONGER offers dedicated cleaning solutions for both printing processes:

DTF Cleaning Kit: Includes cleaning cartridges, DTF transfer film, inks, hot-melt powder, and cleaning fluid. Combined with external cleaning accessories, it enables fully automated deep cleaning. After each DTF session, users simply activate nozzle flashing; if the machine is idle for over 7 days, connecting the cleaning cartridge allows the system to automatically flush the entire ink path and printhead to prevent residue and clogging.







UV Cleaning Kit: Includes cleaning cartridges and UV cleaning fluid for automated maintenance of UV ink lines and printheads.

Together, these solutions allow creators to efficiently maintain multiple printing processes while ensuring consistent print quality over time.







Ink Compatibility & Usage Recommendations

LONGER provides a complete line of original inks optimized for the ePrint series. While third-party inks are supported, differences in formulation, color behavior, and performance may require additional calibration and could affect stability. For best results and long-term reliability, LONGER strongly recommends using original inks to ensure accurate color reproduction, consistent print quality, and reduced maintenance risk.

LONGER ePrint is redefining the boundaries of desktop printing, bringing industrial-grade UV and DTF capabilities into the daily workflows of creators, designers, and small studios. Built on an industrial-level foundation, the ePrint series offers creators worldwide a powerful gateway into advanced UV production.

