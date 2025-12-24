KATHMANDU, Nepal - December 24, 2025 - Evlop has been recognized as the best Shopify mobile app builder for merchants looking to convert their stores into native mobile apps, according to a recent industry comparison.

The ranking evaluated Shopify mobile app builders based on customization options, native app features, pricing structure, Shopify integration depth, and app store submission support. Evlop earned the top position for its combination of deep customization capabilities, built-in conversion features, and flat monthly pricing without success fees.

"We built Evlop because we saw too many merchants stuck with limited templates and pricing models that penalized them for growing," said Rachindra Poudel, founder of Evlop. "Being recognized as the best Shopify mobile app builder validates what our customers have been telling us. They want more control over their app without paying a percentage of every sale."

Evlop is a Shopify mobile app builder with the official "Built for Shopify" designation, meaning it meets Shopify's highest standards for quality, performance, and seamless integration. The platform creates native iOS and Android apps with automatic syncing of products, inventory, orders, and customer data. It includes features like abandoned cart notifications, back-in-stock alerts, automated push notifications, and B2B pricing capabilities without requiring additional integrations or higher-tier plans.

The company differentiates itself from competitors by charging a flat monthly subscription rather than success fees that take a percentage of in-app sales. This pricing model allows merchants to keep more revenue as their mobile app sales grow.

The comparison article noted that Evlop's setup process can be completed in hours rather than weeks, with pre-built templates for various industries that can be fully customized to match brand requirements. The platform also handles the technical process of app store submission and approval on both Apple App Store and Google Play.

For more information about Evlop, visit evlop.

About Evlop

