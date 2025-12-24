Euroleague Victory: Dubai Triumphs Over Milan In Thrilling Round 18 Clash

Dubai Basketball continued to assert its home-court authority in Round 18 of the EuroLeague, defeating EA7 Emporio Armani Milan 99:92 in front of over 5,000 supporters at Coca-Cola Arena.

Dubai set the tone immediately. The opening minutes belonged entirely to the home side, which played with pace and clarity on both ends. The interior pairing of Canadian center Mfiondu Kabengele and Serbian center Filip Petrušev established a physical advantage early, creating scoring opportunities close to the basket and forcing Milan into defensive adjustments. When McKinley Wright IV and Dwayne Bacon added to the lineup, Dubai quickly built a double-digit lead and dictated the rhythm of the first quarter.

Milan struggled to find balance early and spent much of the opening period chasing the game. Dubai's lead stretched to 15 points, a reflection of sharp execution and consistent energy. Although the visitors gradually stabilised, the damage from the slow start shaped the rest of the night.

Head coach of Dubai Basketball Jurica Golemac expressed his gratitude for the home crowd, saying:“Congratulations to the fans. We were missing them for sure in the last home game, and they helped us a lot. In the first quarter, we played one of our best quarters this season. The next game is at home in three days, so there is no time to rest too much. We need to prepare for that game first. We are not thinking three games ahead - we prepare for every game and try to win every game.”

Dubai responded before halftime. Bacon punished defensive lapses from long range, while Kabengele capped the half with a powerful finish inside. Those moments allowed Dubai to regain separation and head into the break with a seven-point advantage, despite Milan's improved stretch.

In the decisive period, Dubai reasserted control through discipline rather than spectacle. Milan had several chances to level the score or move in front, but missed free throws and execution errors halted their progress. Bacon sealed the outcome from the free-throw line inside the final two minutes, pushing Dubai into a double-digit lead and effectively closing the contest.

Bacon finished as the game's top scorer with 25 points. Wright added 19 points and nine assists, while Kabengele contributed 17 points. Petrušev recorded 13 points and seven rebounds. For Milan, Gudurić led with 11 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

Dubai's next game will be for the ABA League where the team currently remains unbeaten. Played at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Basketball takes on Slovenian side KRKA in Round 12 of the league.