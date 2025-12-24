Jeremy Haster Of HGP Investments Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Jeremy Haster is on a mission to help organizations leverage the power of strategic intelligence to strengthen decision-making, enhance resilience, and unlock new market opportunities. As a recognized strategic thinker and thought leader, Mr. Haster attributes his success to an unwavering work ethic - a principle that has guided him through a remarkably diverse career spanning investment research and analysis, risk intelligence, copywriting and specialty contracting.

Since 2024, he has served as principal of HGP Investments (the advisory practice of Highpoint Growth Partners LLC) in Sarasota, Florida, delivering specialized project contracting and consulting solutions that enhance the value of your organizational assets and market dominance while safeguarding them from internal vulnerabilities and external risks. He leads strategic research and advisory initiatives, drawing on proprietary data analysis and market intelligence techniques to evaluate financial trends and identify promising new innovations, opportunities, investments and blind spots. His approach is rooted in uncovering high-quality, low-risk opportunities that create long-term value for clients and partners. By combining rigorous quantitative and qualitative methods with strategic insight, he has built a reputation for delivering reliable, intelligent and highly accurate strategic assessments, action plans, contingency plans and emergency response plans that are easy to read and understand, easy to use and implement and are immediately actionable.

Jeremy emphasizes how Strategic Intelligence has become essential to modern corporate decision-making. Organizations can use intelligence-driven insights to navigate uncertainty, make smarter choices, and stay ahead of emerging risks. Jeremy exemplifies how Strategic Risk Management-when implemented correctly-acts as a performance multiplier, protecting organizational value while driving stronger results for stakeholders. Together, these disciplines form a powerful blueprint for building companies that are both adaptive and resilient.

Long before entering the world of finance, Mr. Haster demonstrated a talent for navigating high-stakes environments. In 2017, he founded Specialty Contracting Group, LLC, in the Denver metropolitan area. His work in threat identification, disaster planning, and risk mitigation has provided essential support to clients facing complex recovery scenarios after unexpected disasters. Under his leadership, the firm handled and led specialized contracting projects, including government-supported research projects involving covert information operations, open-source intelligence, and advanced AI systems development in the area of algorithms and influence campaigns.

He also serves as a non-executive director for R3D Roofing, LLC and K2 Disaster Response in Golden, Colorado. Since 2017, he has contributed to strategic planning for these organizations, which specialize in disaster restoration, including flood, fire, and mold remediation as well as contents recovery and rebuild services.

Earlier, from 2010 to 2017, Mr. Haster was president of CW Inc. in Boulder, Colorado, where he oversaw design-build and management of retail environments for multi-unit seasonal retail concepts in Colorado and Wisconsin and advanced the company's direct-response advertising capabilities. His creative leadership helped position the firm as an innovator in high-impact“pop-up” retail environments.

Earlier still, from 2007 to 2012, he worked as a real estate investment specialist with Westernbay Real Estate Investments, LLC in the Denver area, identifying profitable opportunities and executing successful transactions. Prior to that, from 2003 to 2007, he served as a business finance broker at Capstone Financial Associates, LLC, helping businesses secure essential funding and originating residential mortgage loans.

His entrepreneurial mindset emerged early. During his college years, Mr. Haster launched Storm Fireworks Inc., a seasonal retail chain, and operated a summer painting franchise. These ventures gave him firsthand experience building and running companies - a foundation that continues to shape his business instincts today. He has been blessed with a lifetime of experiences.

With his down-to-earth practical approach, Jeremy is a pro at what he does. Throughout his distinguished career, he has been active in several professional organizations, including the Risk Management Society, the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning, and Restoration Certification, and the Veblen Directors Program. These affiliations reflect his commitment to industry best practices and executive leadership.

Mr. Haster holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee. He also briefly attended Concord Law School before choosing to pursue a different professional path. His academic background supports his abilities in proprietary research, predictive intelligence, and business development.

His career, however, is not limited to professional achievements. Mr. Haster remains civically engaged as a supporter of the Christian Church in Fort Collins, Colorado. He values family life with his spouse, Kristyn, and their three children - one daughter and two sons. Outside of work, he enjoys travel, food, reading, writing, and political science, interests that fuel both his creativity and analytical strengths.

Looking forward, Mr. Haster plans to continue his behind-the-scenes work in information operations and AI system innovation while expanding his public presence through publishing and speaking engagements. He also intends to pursue opportunities to serve on corporate boards, further broadening the impact of his leadership and expertise.

Close Up Radio recently featured Jeremy Haster in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Thursday December 18th at 12pm Eastern, and with Doug Llewelyn on Friday December 19th at 3pm Eastern

