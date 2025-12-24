Qatar Welcomes Agreement To Exchange Prisoners And Detainees In Yemen

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar welcomes the agreement on the exchange of prisoners and detainees in Yemen, which was signed in the Omani capital, Muscat, and considers it an important step towards addressing humanitarian issues and advancing efforts to achieve security and stability.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the State of Qatar's full appreciation for the efforts of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman in hosting and facilitating the negotiations, in addition to the Office of the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Ministry reiterates the State of Qatar's steadfast support for Yemen and its continued commitment to assisting its brotherly people in achieving their aspirations for security, stability, and development.

