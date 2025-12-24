403
U.S. Warns It Will Cut Off Maduro's“Resources” For Drug Trafficking
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz told the Council that Washington will apply sanctions“to the maximum” to deny Nicolás Maduro the oil income the United States says funds the Cartel de los Soles and Tren de Aragua, both labeled terrorist organizations by Washington.
Waltz called Maduro a U.S. fugitive and argued that oil revenue sustains a wider ecosystem of illicit and armed actors, alleging that Venezuela has provided space to groups and state-linked networks hostile to U.S. interests.
This is not only rhetoric. U.S. authorities have seized two tankers and pursued a third. One vessel, Bella 1, resisted boarding attempts, prompting plans for helicopter-supported Coast Guard boarding teams.
In another case, a tanker carrying about 1.8 million barrels of Venezuela's Merey crude was intercepted, with the cargo reported as bound for China-an illustration of how quickly an enforcement campaign can touch major buyers and raise the cost of doing business.
Caracas rejects the accusations and frames the operation as coercion. In a letter to UN member states, Maduro denounced“continued aggressions” and warned that choking shipments could distort energy markets and harm vulnerable economies.
Venezuela sanctions threaten global shipping
Venezuela's UN envoy Samuel Moncada called the actions extortion, said Washington's ambition is“continental,” and accused the U.S. of seeking to divide the region.
At home, Venezuela's National Assembly has advanced legislation to criminalize support for“piracy” or“blockades” against Venezuelan maritime commerce, with penalties reported as up to 20 years in prison.
The Council revealed two parallel debates: sanctions and sovereignty, and legitimacy and rights. Russia warned against U.S.“cowboy” behavior, while China urged lifting sanctions and respecting freedom of navigation.
The UK cited the absence of official results from Venezuela's July 2024 presidential election. Chile, Panama, and Argentina reiterated that they do not recognize Maduro's legitimacy.
Argentina cited more than 1,000 political prisoners, including gendarme Nahuel Gallo, who has been held for about a year. Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Mexico urged dialogue and offered to facilitate talks, despite failed efforts in 2024.
Behind the headlines is a global question: if interdictions become routine, shipping law, insurance premiums, and energy routes can shift far beyond Venezuela.
Washington is tightening sanctions by targeting the tankers that move Venezuelan crude.
Caracas calls it“piracy,” warns of broader spillovers, and is pushing penalties of up to 20 years for alleged support.
The deeper story is a test of how far sanctions enforcement at sea can go, with China, Russia and regional mediators pulled in.
