Palestinian Leader Announces Inclusive Reform Program, Underlines Nat'l Unity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday announced a comprehensive national reform program aiming at overhauling the legal and institutional system of the State of Palestine.
He said in an official statement that the program is also meant to establish the rule of law, promote principles of good governance, transparency, and accountability amid political and security challenges the State of Palestine is facing.
He underlined that maintaining national unity, safeguarding civil and social peace, and protecting legitimate institutions constitute top priorities during this stage, warning that ongoing incitement or defamation campaigns on social media would only undermine national unity.
The Palestinian leader stressed that the issuance of decrees-laws falls within his constitutional powers and in line with the requirements of the supreme national interest, aiming at safeguarding the Palestinian political system amid the current challenges.
He added that the reform program embraces the review and modernization of legislation regulating political, administrative, economic, and social life, mainly laws bearing on financial governance, public administration, judicial independence and anti-corruption measures.
In conclusion, the Palestinian president called on the Palestinian people to demonstrate a high sense of national responsibility and adopt a rational and inclusive discourse that respects the law and ensures national interests. (end)
