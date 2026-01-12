Want Cheaper Flights? UAE Travel Data Reveals Best Day, Most Affordable Destinations

Saturday is the cheapest day to fly for UAE travellers, according to new data released by global travel app Skyscanner, although fares can vary significantly depending on route and travel dates.

While 28 per cent of travellers surveyed believed Tuesday was the cheapest day to fly, followed by Wednesday at 25 per cent, Skyscanner said Saturday currently offers the lowest average fares for departures from the UAE. The company noted that prices fluctuate by destination and month, and that travellers using whole-month search tools are often better placed to identify cheaper travel days.

The findings come as a large majority of UAE residents plan to travel overseas in 2026. According to Skyscanner's survey, 96 per cent of respondents intend to travel abroad this year, with 69 per cent having already booked flights. However, 64 per cent said they had yet to finalise their travel dates, highlighting flexibility as a key factor in securing lower fares. Half of those surveyed said they were concerned about the cost of international travel.

Cheapest destinations

Indian cities dominate Skyscanner's list of the cheapest destinations for UAE travellers in 2026. Chennai ranks as the most affordable option, with average return fares of around Dh795, followed by Kozhikode at Dh937 and Mumbai at Dh975. Other low-cost destinations include Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Mangalore, with average return fares ranging from just over Dh1,000 to about Dh1,100.

Beyond South Asia, Istanbul also features among the more affordable options, with average return fares of around Dh1,100. Cairo and Dhaka are priced slightly higher, at around Dh1,300, while Manila rounds out the top 10 cheapest destinations with average return fares of approximately Dh1,691. The pricing for these destinations is based on economy return flights booked on Skyscanner between January 1 and October 31, 2025, for travel scheduled between January 1 and December 31, 2026.

Skyscanner said 56 per cent of UAE travellers would make their travel arrangements in January if they knew in advance which destinations offered the best value. To meet that demand, the company has launched a new Cheapest Destination Planner that identifies the most affordable cities to visit each month, along with average flight prices, suggested travel dates, and reasons to visit.

The survey also found that while 43 per cent of respondents have already booked accommodation for their overseas trips, only 19 per cent have arranged car hire, suggesting many travellers remain in the planning stage.

More holidays

The Skyscanner data aligns with broader industry research pointing to sustained travel demand across the region. Separate findings from Marriott Bonvoy show that more than 80 per cent of travellers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia plan to take the same number of holidays or more in 2026 than last year, with over half expecting to travel more.

According to Marriott Bonvoy's 2026 Ticket to Travel Report, the average traveller is planning multiple trips across the year, including domestic holidays, short-haul breaks of four hours or less, and long-haul journeys. The report also found that holidays are typically booked just over two months in advance, reinforcing the growing importance of price-tracking and flexible planning tools.

Visiting multiple countries within a single trip is also expected to remain common in 2026, with three in four travellers saying they are likely to do so. Popular international destinations for travellers from the UAE include Italy, Switzerland, France and Turkiye, as travellers continue to prioritise variety and value when planning their holidays.