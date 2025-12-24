Inside Salman Khan's ₹80 Crore Ultra-Luxurious Panvel Farmhouse Photos

Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse, reportedly worth ₹80 crore, showcases extreme luxury. From sprawling landscapes to opulent interiors, the property reflects his signature style, blending comfort, extravagance, and star-studded appeal.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan owns a stunning farmhouse called Arpita Farms in Panvel. Spread over 150 acres, it serves as his peaceful retreat away from the city's busy life and chaos.

The property is named after Salman's sister, Arpita Khan, reflecting his close bond with her. It combines luxury with rustic charm, making it a personal and serene space for the superstar.

Arpita Farms covers a massive 150-acre area. The estate features lush greenery, open spaces, and a rustic farmhouse, giving it a calm, natural vibe perfect for relaxation and privacy.

The farmhouse includes modern facilities like a state-of-the-art gym, spacious rooms, and wooden flooring. It is designed to balance comfort, fitness, and nature, making it an ideal getaway for the star.

Salman Khan rears horses at the property. The stables are well-maintained, allowing him to enjoy horse riding. This adds a unique charm to the farm while keeping him active and engaged.

The estate's swimming pool is designed elegantly, with lounge chairs, palm trees, and a Buddha statue. It resembles a luxury resort, providing relaxation and leisure right on the property.

During the pandemic, Salman showcased his love for farming at Arpita Farms. He nurtured plants and greenery, giving fans a glimpse of his eco-friendly and down-to-earth side.

Arpita Farms combines luxury, nature, and privacy, making it Salman Khan's ultimate escape. It reflects his love for family, fitness, and peace, offering a perfect retreat from Mumbai's hustle and bustle.