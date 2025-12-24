DMK, Allies Protest 'Erasing' Gandhi's Name From MGNREGA Scheme

The ruling DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu staged a protest in Chennai on Wednesday against the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act. The demonstration saw participation from leaders of the DMK and its allies, who termed the move an attempt to erase Mahatma Gandhi's legacy from the MGNREGA.

Leaders Slam Centre's Move

Addressing the media during the protest, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani strongly criticised the proposed renaming, asserting that Gandhi's ideals cannot be removed through legislative changes. "Gandhi cannot be removed from the hearts of the people. His thoughts, principles and sacrifices are deeply embedded in Indian society," Veeramani said.

Referring to recent remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Veeramani alleged differences within the broader Sangh Parivar. "They are dramatic people. There is a cold war between the RSS and the BJP leadership. You have to read between the lines," he remarked, suggesting that ideological contradictions were surfacing within the ruling establishment at the Centre.

BJP Accused of Undermining Social Welfare

VCK chief and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan accused the BJP-led Union government of attempting to undermine one of the country's most significant social welfare programmes by removing Gandhi's name from it. "The BJP government is willing to eradicate or eliminate this scheme named after Gandhi," he said, adding that the programme symbolised social justice and employment security for the rural poor.

Thirumavalavan also reiterated his party's support for the Tamil Nadu government's stance on the issue. "We support the Tamil Nadu government, which is taking steps to condemn the AIADMK and the BJP for supporting such moves," he said, accusing the opposition parties of remaining silent on what he described as an ideological attack on Gandhian values.

Key Provisions of the Revised Bill

The revised Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

As per Section 22 of the Bill, the fund-sharing pattern between the Centre and the states will be 60:40. For the Northeastern states, Himalayan states, and Union Territories, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the ratio will be 90:10.

Section 6 of the Bill allows state governments to notify in advance a period aggregating up to 60 days in a financial year, covering peak agricultural seasons such as sowing and harvesting.

