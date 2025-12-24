403
Turkish stock market rises at Wednesday’s opening
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened Wednesday at 11,317.01 points, rising 0.24% (26.64 points) from Tuesday’s close of 11,290.36 points, when the daily trading volume reached 120.9 billion Turkish liras ($2.82 billion).
Early trading reflected cautious optimism among investors, following minor losses in the previous session. As of 09:55 a.m. local time (06:55 GMT), the Turkish lira was trading at 42.8490 against the US dollar, 50.7135 versus the euro, and 58.1435 against the British pound.
Commodities were mixed, with gold priced at $4,495.20 per ounce, while Brent crude oil traded at $62.10 per barrel. Analysts noted that global market trends and regional developments may continue to influence Türkiye’s equity market throughout the day.
