Fresh clashes erupt ahead of Cambodia-Thailand military talks


(MENAFN) Fresh clashes erupted Wednesday along the Cambodia-Thailand border as both sides prepare to hold military talks.

According to reports, Thai forces fired on Poipet and Banteay Meanchey provinces, injuring two civilians, while Cambodian troops responded with BM-21 rocket fire near the Preah Vihear Temple and Ghost Mountain. Thailand also said its forces destroyed two buildings in Poipet, allegedly used to house scammers and store munitions.

The upcoming Cambodia–Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) meeting will be the first since fighting resumed on Dec. 7. Thai authorities reported 23 soldiers and one civilian killed, with 33 additional civilian deaths described as “collateral effects.” Cambodia’s Interior Ministry confirmed 21 civilian deaths and 83 injuries.

The clashes have displaced nearly a million people on both sides. The Royal Thai Army also criticized Cambodian claims of environmental violations as a “serious distortion of facts.”

