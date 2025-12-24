403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nissan elevates Patrol culture at Liwa Festival 2026, bringing capability, craft and community at inaugural Dar Patrol, with Omani participation
(MENAFN- Around theClock ) Celebrating the deep-rooted off-road culture and desert heritage of the Middle East, Nissan has marked a new chapter in the Patrol’s legacy at Liwa Festival 2026 with the inauguration of the first-ever Dar Patrol. Translating to the ‘Home of Patrol,’ this immersive, two-story pop-up concept serves as a symbolic hub blending the icon's legacy, innovative spirit, and thriving community, reaffirming the Patrol's enduring dominance across the region.
Taking center stage at Dar Patrol are groundbreaking concept models. Leading the display is the Patrol Dune concept, which makes its regional debut following its appearance at SEMA 2025. Designed as the ultimate support vehicle for extreme off-road events, the Dune concept enhances the rugged capability of the Patrol PRO-4X with a custom long-travel racing suspension, widened fenders, and prototype NISMO 18-inch AXIS beadlock wheels wrapped in 37-inch Yokohama GEOLANDAR M/T G003 tires.
Complementing this international debut is the home-grown Project SAFARI, a unique showcase featuring concept models across three generations of the Patrol: the 5th generation (Y61), 6th generation (Y62), and the all-new 7th generation (Y63). Project SAFARI reimagines each model to reflect the versatility and desert mastery of the brand. This includes the Y61 Patrol Super Safari NISMO concept, a curated powerhouse with a NISMO-engineered turbo, alongside Y62 Patrol and Y63 Patrol concepts that extend capability through TEIN suspension systems, large off-road wheels, and exterior enhancements. These concepts affirm the Patrol’s relevance to the region’s driving culture, offering a blueprint for enthusiasts to customize their vehicles for the Middle East’s toughest terrains.
Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President – Middle East, KSA, CIS, Nissan and INFINITI, said: “Nissan Patrol and Liwa Festival share a powerful story built on heritage, pride and people. For generations, the Patrol has been more than a vehicle, and Liwa more than a proving ground - it is where heritage and innovation meet in the heart of the Empty Quarter. With Dar Patrol, we are not just celebrating this legacy but actively creating a space to engage with its future. Set against the backdrop of the Abu Dhabi desert, where we celebrated the milestone global premiere of the all-new Patrol last year, Dar Patrol is where capability is explored and reimagined. We are proud to deepen our roots and continue shaping the future of this icon and the community that defines it.”
Designed as a mobile cultural anchor, Dar Patrol overlooks the legendary Tal Moreeb. It is here, on one of the highest dunes in the Empty Quarter, which extends into the Omani desert, the Patrol cemented its reputation as the ‘King of the Desert,’ mastering the formidable vertical ascent for decades. Today, the hill remains the ultimate arena where enthusiasts continue to prove the Patrol’s dominance, showing off their driving skills and personalized builds in a display of power and pride.
The Dar Patrol space mirrors this passion, serving as the stage for the complete family of the all-new Patrol. The lineup features the Patrol V6T Platinum, offering refined intelligence; the region’s first Patrol PRO-4X, delivering adventure-ready engineering with factory-equipped all-terrain elements; and the pinnacle Patrol NISMO, a performance statement delivering 495hp supported by advanced aerodynamics and E-Damper technology.
Throughout the Liwa Festival, running for three weeks from December 12, visitors are invited to experience Dar Patrol, the home of Patrol which stands as a space for enthusiasts, engineers, and experts to engage with the future of the brand right where the action happens. Guests can explore the full lineup and personalization concepts, join guided desert test drives to experience the all-new Patrol’s Adaptive Air Suspension and off-road modes firsthand, or unwind in the rooftop hospitality lounge with views of the Tal Moreeb climbs. As Nissan’s presence at Liwa ushers in a new era for the community, Dar Patrol stands as a testament to capability, culture, and innovation.
From his side, Mr. Antoine Yazbeck, Chief Operations Officer – Nissan Oman of Al Hashar Automotive, the official distributor of Nissan Oman, mentioned “The Nissan Patrol holds a special place in the hearts of Omani automotive enthusiasts. It is more than just a capable SUV, it is part of our desert and off-road heritage. Dar Patrol truly celebrates this legacy and provides enthusiasts with the opportunity to experience the Nissan Patrol in its natural habitat. We are very proud to see a strong Omani participation and presence at the Liwa Festival, taking part of the regional celebration that reflects the true passion of our customers.
Taking center stage at Dar Patrol are groundbreaking concept models. Leading the display is the Patrol Dune concept, which makes its regional debut following its appearance at SEMA 2025. Designed as the ultimate support vehicle for extreme off-road events, the Dune concept enhances the rugged capability of the Patrol PRO-4X with a custom long-travel racing suspension, widened fenders, and prototype NISMO 18-inch AXIS beadlock wheels wrapped in 37-inch Yokohama GEOLANDAR M/T G003 tires.
Complementing this international debut is the home-grown Project SAFARI, a unique showcase featuring concept models across three generations of the Patrol: the 5th generation (Y61), 6th generation (Y62), and the all-new 7th generation (Y63). Project SAFARI reimagines each model to reflect the versatility and desert mastery of the brand. This includes the Y61 Patrol Super Safari NISMO concept, a curated powerhouse with a NISMO-engineered turbo, alongside Y62 Patrol and Y63 Patrol concepts that extend capability through TEIN suspension systems, large off-road wheels, and exterior enhancements. These concepts affirm the Patrol’s relevance to the region’s driving culture, offering a blueprint for enthusiasts to customize their vehicles for the Middle East’s toughest terrains.
Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President – Middle East, KSA, CIS, Nissan and INFINITI, said: “Nissan Patrol and Liwa Festival share a powerful story built on heritage, pride and people. For generations, the Patrol has been more than a vehicle, and Liwa more than a proving ground - it is where heritage and innovation meet in the heart of the Empty Quarter. With Dar Patrol, we are not just celebrating this legacy but actively creating a space to engage with its future. Set against the backdrop of the Abu Dhabi desert, where we celebrated the milestone global premiere of the all-new Patrol last year, Dar Patrol is where capability is explored and reimagined. We are proud to deepen our roots and continue shaping the future of this icon and the community that defines it.”
Designed as a mobile cultural anchor, Dar Patrol overlooks the legendary Tal Moreeb. It is here, on one of the highest dunes in the Empty Quarter, which extends into the Omani desert, the Patrol cemented its reputation as the ‘King of the Desert,’ mastering the formidable vertical ascent for decades. Today, the hill remains the ultimate arena where enthusiasts continue to prove the Patrol’s dominance, showing off their driving skills and personalized builds in a display of power and pride.
The Dar Patrol space mirrors this passion, serving as the stage for the complete family of the all-new Patrol. The lineup features the Patrol V6T Platinum, offering refined intelligence; the region’s first Patrol PRO-4X, delivering adventure-ready engineering with factory-equipped all-terrain elements; and the pinnacle Patrol NISMO, a performance statement delivering 495hp supported by advanced aerodynamics and E-Damper technology.
Throughout the Liwa Festival, running for three weeks from December 12, visitors are invited to experience Dar Patrol, the home of Patrol which stands as a space for enthusiasts, engineers, and experts to engage with the future of the brand right where the action happens. Guests can explore the full lineup and personalization concepts, join guided desert test drives to experience the all-new Patrol’s Adaptive Air Suspension and off-road modes firsthand, or unwind in the rooftop hospitality lounge with views of the Tal Moreeb climbs. As Nissan’s presence at Liwa ushers in a new era for the community, Dar Patrol stands as a testament to capability, culture, and innovation.
From his side, Mr. Antoine Yazbeck, Chief Operations Officer – Nissan Oman of Al Hashar Automotive, the official distributor of Nissan Oman, mentioned “The Nissan Patrol holds a special place in the hearts of Omani automotive enthusiasts. It is more than just a capable SUV, it is part of our desert and off-road heritage. Dar Patrol truly celebrates this legacy and provides enthusiasts with the opportunity to experience the Nissan Patrol in its natural habitat. We are very proud to see a strong Omani participation and presence at the Liwa Festival, taking part of the regional celebration that reflects the true passion of our customers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment