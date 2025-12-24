403
Belgium joins ICJ case against Israel over Gaza genocide allegations
(MENAFN) Belgium has officially submitted a declaration to take part in the case initiated by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice, which concerns alleged breaches of the Genocide Convention linked to events in the Gaza Strip, according to court announcements made Tuesday.
As stated by reports, the court confirmed that Belgium filed its request on Dec. 23 under Article 63 of the ICJ’s founding statute. This provision allows countries that are parties to an international convention under judicial interpretation to intervene in related proceedings.
Belgian authorities clarified that their involvement centers on Articles I through VI of the Genocide Convention. Particular emphasis was placed on Article II, especially regarding how the requirement of “specific intent” should be interpreted when assessing allegations of genocide.
In response, the court has asked both South Africa and Israel to submit written comments addressing Belgium’s intervention, in accordance with Article 83 of the court’s procedural rules.
South Africa launched the case on Dec. 29, 2023, accusing Israel of failing to meet its obligations under the Genocide Convention in connection with its actions toward Palestinians in Gaza. Since the filing, the court has issued several provisional rulings directing Israel to take measures aimed at preventing acts that could amount to genocide.
The International Court of Justice, headquartered in The Hague, serves as the United Nations’ main judicial body and is responsible for resolving legal disputes between states.
