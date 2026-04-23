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UK PM Reaffirms Proper Procedure in Mandelson Ambassador Appointment
(MENAFN) Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that he continues to stand by his earlier claim that “full due process was followed” in the appointment of Peter Mandelson as the UK ambassador to the United States, according to reports.
During the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons, Starmer acknowledged that the appointment was “a mistake, it was my mistake,” after being challenged by opposition leader Kemi Badenoch.
When asked directly whether he still supported his statement about the appointment process, he replied, “Yes, I do,” reaffirming his position that proper procedures were followed.
Starmer also reiterated an apology to victims linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while rejecting claims that his office pressured former senior Foreign Office official Olly Robbins in relation to the vetting process.
The controversy centers on reports that Mandelson initially failed security vetting clearance before his appointment to Washington, but that Foreign Office officials ultimately approved his posting despite the recommendation of UK Security Vetting authorities.
Starmer said Foreign Office officials granted clearance for Mandelson “against the recommendation” of the vetting service, as stated by reports.
During the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons, Starmer acknowledged that the appointment was “a mistake, it was my mistake,” after being challenged by opposition leader Kemi Badenoch.
When asked directly whether he still supported his statement about the appointment process, he replied, “Yes, I do,” reaffirming his position that proper procedures were followed.
Starmer also reiterated an apology to victims linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while rejecting claims that his office pressured former senior Foreign Office official Olly Robbins in relation to the vetting process.
The controversy centers on reports that Mandelson initially failed security vetting clearance before his appointment to Washington, but that Foreign Office officials ultimately approved his posting despite the recommendation of UK Security Vetting authorities.
Starmer said Foreign Office officials granted clearance for Mandelson “against the recommendation” of the vetting service, as stated by reports.
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