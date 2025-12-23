Faraday Future Middle East Signs Strategic Cooperation MOU With RAK Digital Assets Oasis And Holds FX Super One Delivery Ceremony



Faraday Future and RAK Digital Assets Oasis have entered into a strategic MOU to collaborate across three key areas: AI, Web3 and embodied intelligence.

The two parties intend to jointly establish research and innovation centers to build a forward-looking, demonstrative industrial ecosystem. FF delivered the FX Super One to RAK Innovation City, the second FX Super One delivery in the UAE. The first FX Super One user in the UAE is global football legend Andrés Iniesta.

- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”,“FF” or the“Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that Faraday Future Middle East FZ-LLC has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with RAKDigital Assets Oasis. Under the MOU, the two parties intend to collaborate across three major areas of exploration: artificial intelligence (AI), Web3 and the digital economy, and embodied intelligence.

Senior executives and distinguished guests attended the signing ceremony, including Paul Dawalibi, CEO of RAK Innovation City, Tin Mok, Head of FF Middle East, and Morris Gao, Head of User Ecosystem and Government Affairs at FF Middle East. Following the signing, FF also held a co-creation delivery ceremony, delivering the FX Super One to RAK Innovation City. This marks FF's second delivery in the UAE. The Company has outlined its roadmap for its 2026 sales and deliveries in the UAE market and has iplans to initiate Phase II expansion of its Ras Al Khaimah regional factory and operations center to further enhance localized production capacity and support growing user demand and future FX Super One deliveries.

Under the strategic cooperation MOU, FF and Innovation City intend to jointly establish research and innovation centers. By integrating respective technological capabilities, industrial resources, and ecosystem advantages, the two parties intend to carry out research, testing, and real-world application of technologies including AI, embodied intelligence, and Web3 in the UAE. Together, they aim to build a future-oriented industrial ecosystem and support Innovation City in becoming a forward-looking benchmark for next-generation urban and industrial development.

Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Innovation City, commented,“We are very pleased to establish a strategic relationship with FF. FF is not only one of Innovation City's most important innovation partners, but also a long-term strategic partner aligned with our future-oriented vision. We look forward to working closely with FF to drive deep innovation across AI, embodied intelligence, and Web3, and we congratulate FX Super One on achieving success in the UAE MPV market as we jointly open a new milestone with Innovation City.”

Tin Mok, Head of FF UAE, stated,“Ras Al Khaimah Innovation City is the world's first future-focused urban development platform, strategically centered on cutting-edge technologies. By integrating government, enterprises, capital, and innovation resources, it has created a highly synergistic ecosystem combining technology, capital, talent, and policy. FF is delighted to enter into this strategic MOU with Innovation City. With its strong support, open collaboration, and business-friendly environment, we are highly confident that FF can leverage its extensive experience and technological capabilities in AI, Web3, and embodied intelligence to empower Innovation City for mutual success - writing a new chapter and creating new milestones together.”

FF currently operates a regional factory and operations center in Ras Al Khaimah, covering approximately 108,000 square feet, including office space, production workshops, and an operational hub. The facility is designed to support the production of both FF and FX vehicles. Through a combination of technology enablement and localized manufacturing, FF continues to promote the development of a new energy vehicle ecosystem across the Middle East.

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company's mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future's flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. For more information, please visit .