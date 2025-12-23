Meredith Tretiak Named Emerging Entrepreneur Of The Year At 2025 Technical.Ly Awards In Philadelphia

MENAFN - GetNews)



Meredith Tretiak, founder of Ryla and a 1752 Ignite participant, was recognized for her impact on the Philadelphia startup ecosystem.

Santa Monica, CA - December 23, 2025 - Meredith Tretiak, founder of community-focused startup Ryla and a participant in the 1752 Ignite program, has been named Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2025 Technical Awards in Philadelphia.

The annual Technical Awards recognize innovators, founders, and organizations shaping the Philadelphia technology ecosystem. This year, readers submitted more than 4,000 votes across six award categories, highlighting leaders who demonstrated meaningful impact through innovation, execution, and community leadership.

Tretiak founded Ryla in 2024 with a focus on helping organizations build and sustain real-world community through technology. The platform enables businesses, schools, community groups, and organizations to plan in-person experiences and maintain ongoing engagement. In addition to building her company, Tretiak has been an active participant in the Philadelphia startup ecosystem, taking part in events including Founders Alley, the Lion Cage pitch competition, and Founders Live.

As part of 1752vc's Ignite and GTM program, Tretiak has worked alongside experienced operators and investors to refine her go-to-market strategy and prepare the company for growth.

“It's great to see founders in our programs recognized for the work they're doing,” said a spokesperson for 1752vc.

Looking ahead to 2026, Tretiak plans to continue expanding Ryla's platform and deepening engagement with organizations seeking stronger community connections.

About Ryla

Ryla is a platform designed to help organizations bring people together through intentional, in-person community experiences. It enables businesses and groups to plan events, foster engagement, and maintain lasting connections.

About 1752vc

1752vc (formerly Pegasus Angel Accelerator) is one of the top VC firms in Southern California dedicated to identifying and scaling high-potential startups. Combining strategic capital with deep industry expertise, 1752vc helps transform innovative businesses into market leaders. Headquartered in Santa Monica, the firm's team of seasoned entrepreneurs, operators, and investors brings decades of experience building and scaling successful companies. Learn more at 1752 and 1752