China Unveils Digital Visa System in India
(MENAFN) China has unveiled an online application platform in India designed to accelerate the visa process for travelers from the South Asian nation. The initiative is part of a series of “people-centric” confidence-building steps agreed upon by India and China, according to a media outlet.
Through this new system, applicants are expected to save time during the initial stages of visa approval, as most paperwork can now be submitted electronically.
India has also reduced bureaucratic hurdles and shortened visa approval periods to under a month, enabling faster processing of business visas for Chinese professionals, a news agency reported earlier this month.
Relations between the two countries were strained after a border clash in June 2020, which led to tighter scrutiny of business visas for Chinese nationals.
In July 2025, India resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens after a five-year suspension. A month later, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to China for the first time since 2018, meeting President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.
By October, India and China had restarted direct flights following a five-year break. These flights were initially halted at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with the border clash that same year further worsening ties.
