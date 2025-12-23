403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syria's Aleppo Witnesses Renewed Violence
(MENAFN) Fierce fighting has broken out in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo between government troops and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with both sides accusing each other of responsibility for the confrontation.
According to a state-run news agency, at least two civilians lost their lives and several others sustained injuries during the clashes, citing information from local health officials. The Syrian Interior Ministry placed blame on the SDF, alleging that its fighters “committed an act of treachery” against Damascus-controlled security units.
Reports suggest that on Monday, SDF units withdrew from several checkpoints in the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts, which had previously been jointly managed with government forces. The Interior Ministry claimed that the fighters subsequently attacked these positions along with nearby residential areas.
The SDF has firmly denied these accusations, insisting that the militia had already “handed over their positions to the Internal Security Forces in accordance with the April 1 agreement.” The group instead pointed fingers at “fragmented factions affiliated with the Damascus government,” accusing them of “besieging” the neighborhoods for the past four months.
According to a state-run news agency, at least two civilians lost their lives and several others sustained injuries during the clashes, citing information from local health officials. The Syrian Interior Ministry placed blame on the SDF, alleging that its fighters “committed an act of treachery” against Damascus-controlled security units.
Reports suggest that on Monday, SDF units withdrew from several checkpoints in the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts, which had previously been jointly managed with government forces. The Interior Ministry claimed that the fighters subsequently attacked these positions along with nearby residential areas.
The SDF has firmly denied these accusations, insisting that the militia had already “handed over their positions to the Internal Security Forces in accordance with the April 1 agreement.” The group instead pointed fingers at “fragmented factions affiliated with the Damascus government,” accusing them of “besieging” the neighborhoods for the past four months.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment