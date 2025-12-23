Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Syria's Aleppo Witnesses Renewed Violence

Syria's Aleppo Witnesses Renewed Violence


2025-12-23 07:18:31
(MENAFN) Fierce fighting has broken out in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo between government troops and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with both sides accusing each other of responsibility for the confrontation.

According to a state-run news agency, at least two civilians lost their lives and several others sustained injuries during the clashes, citing information from local health officials. The Syrian Interior Ministry placed blame on the SDF, alleging that its fighters “committed an act of treachery” against Damascus-controlled security units.

Reports suggest that on Monday, SDF units withdrew from several checkpoints in the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts, which had previously been jointly managed with government forces. The Interior Ministry claimed that the fighters subsequently attacked these positions along with nearby residential areas.

The SDF has firmly denied these accusations, insisting that the militia had already “handed over their positions to the Internal Security Forces in accordance with the April 1 agreement.” The group instead pointed fingers at “fragmented factions affiliated with the Damascus government,” accusing them of “besieging” the neighborhoods for the past four months.

MENAFN23122025000045017167ID1110516915



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search